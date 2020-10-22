A Dublin pizza truck is holding a trick or treat drive-thru during Halloween week

Let's face it, Halloween is going to be a bit different this year but that doesn't mean all the traditions of the season should go out the window.

Trick or treating is an important Halloween endeavour for children around Ireland but unfortunately it looks like the tradition of dressing up and knocking on neighbours' doors looking for sweets won't be happening this year. However, thanks to Goats Gruff Dublin in the Strawberry Beds, children will still be able to don their costumes and fill their bags with treats.

The pizza truck, located across the road from the Strawberry Hall pub, are setting up a drive-thru system which will allow families to pull up and grab some goodie bags. Parents' needs will also be catered for with a selection of hot chocolates with the familiar flavours of Aero, Bounty, Crunch and Nutella available.

Freshly-baked loaves of sourdough bread will also be available to take home, along with freshly-ground specialty coffee, wood fired sandwiches and other delicious treats. Of course, costumes are actively encouraged and there will even be spot prizes for the best efforts.

With a a 5km travel limit in place, the service sadly won't be available to all but thanks to this handy '5km from home' tool, you can check if Goats Gruff is in your radius in the picture below...

Speaking about the initiative, Brian Kennedy of Goats Gruff Dublin said: “We are so excited that we can give kids a chance to trick or treat in some shape or form this year. It’s been such a tough few months so even though this isn’t the usual way to celebrate, it’s an excuse to get dressed up, even if you won’t be leaving your car. We want to see the kids decked out in the costumes that they have been working so hard on and are just glad that we can offer them a bit of Halloween fun at a time that is so hard on everyone.”

Goats Gruff Dublin's trick or treat drive-thru service will be available from Wednesday, October 28 until Saturday, October 31. More information can be found over on the Goats Gruff Dublin Instagram page here.

READ NEXT: This Dublin café takes Halloween very seriously