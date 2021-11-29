Planning permission refused for hotel development on the site of the Cobblestone

By Fiona Frawley

November 29, 2021 at 12:22pm

Share:

Good news for the iconic Dublin 7 pub.

The redevelopment plan which would have seen a hotel built around one of Ireland's most beloved traditional music pubs has been refused by Dublin City Council.

In October of this year, the news emerged of Marron Estates plan to construct a nine-storey hotel on the site of the Cobblestone in Smithfield. According to the Irish Times, the pub would have been retained as part of the proposed development as it's a protected structure, but the outdoor area and the pub’s Backroom venue would have been demolished.

The redevelopment plan was met with huge backlash. An online petition entitled Save The Cobblestone gained almost 35,000 signatures, with several politicians and Irish cultural figures speaking out in support of the pub.

Today, Dublin City Council have officially refused planning permission for the proposed hotel, citing a number of reasons for the decision.

The council have said the proposed nine storey hotel would be “overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context” and could potentially result in “substantial over-development of this highly sensitive site”.

The news has been welcomed by Irish TDs and members of the public alike, with "Cobblestone" trending on Twitter this afternoon.

A positive result for Dublin's cultural landscape!

Header image via Instagram/cobblestonepubdublin

READ NEXT: 10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

Share:

Latest articles

Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

There's a disco brunch coming to Donnybrook this December

10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

Looking for the perfect way to spend a day out in Dublin this Christmas? Winterfest at the Guinness Storehouse ticks all the boxes...

You may also love

Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

There's a disco brunch coming to Donnybrook this December

10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!

7 dishes to try in Dublin over the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.