Planning permission refused for hotel development on the site of the Cobblestone

Good news for the iconic Dublin 7 pub.

The redevelopment plan which would have seen a hotel built around one of Ireland's most beloved traditional music pubs has been refused by Dublin City Council.

In October of this year, the news emerged of Marron Estates plan to construct a nine-storey hotel on the site of the Cobblestone in Smithfield. According to the Irish Times, the pub would have been retained as part of the proposed development as it's a protected structure, but the outdoor area and the pub’s Backroom venue would have been demolished.

The redevelopment plan was met with huge backlash. An online petition entitled Save The Cobblestone gained almost 35,000 signatures, with several politicians and Irish cultural figures speaking out in support of the pub.

Today, Dublin City Council have officially refused planning permission for the proposed hotel, citing a number of reasons for the decision.

The council have said the proposed nine storey hotel would be “overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context” and could potentially result in “substantial over-development of this highly sensitive site”.

Dublin City Council refuses planning permission for hotel development on site of the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield. pic.twitter.com/keuNFQYwva — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 29, 2021

The news has been welcomed by Irish TDs and members of the public alike, with "Cobblestone" trending on Twitter this afternoon.

Do I dare to hope for the future of cultural space in Dublin? #Cobblestone hotel application has been refused. 👏 Down to the people power of everyone who got involved! pic.twitter.com/DXp6QPA4vu — Neasa Hourigan TD (@neasa_neasa) November 29, 2021

*BREAKING NEWS*



Planning permission has been REJECTED!!! 🙌



Dublin City Council have made the decision to reject the plans to build a hotel on top of the Cobblestone 🤸‍♂️ #SaveTheCobblestone pic.twitter.com/NTEt9TP5oc — Dublin Is Dying (@DublinIsDying) November 29, 2021

DCC has refused planning permission for the hotel at the Cobblestone! Not over yet as developer can appeal to An Bord Pleanála. But a great first step and a massive victory for people power. This shows what we can do when we get organised and fight for our city.@DublinIsDying — Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (@Ceannabhain) November 29, 2021

A positive result for Dublin's cultural landscape!

Header image via Instagram/cobblestonepubdublin

