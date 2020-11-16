Prices for COVID testing facilities at Dublin Airport start at €99

Important information for anyone potentially flying to Ireland for Christmas.

Two COVID-19 testing facilities will open at Dublin Airport this Thursday, November 19.

Last week, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has advised that it is "too soon" for people to book flights home for Christmas, adding "I know that's difficult and I know that's tough."

Despite that, between the country still being technically open to tourists, and anyone potentially wanting to fly home for Christmas, the announcement of the upcoming installation of the testing facilities will likely be good news to those travelling through Dublin Airport.

As per the statement by Dublin Airport: "All customers will need to pre-book their test online in advance and this can be done directly with the healthcare company in question. Links to the booking portals will also be available on the Dublin Airport website. The healthcare providers that are working with Dublin Airport have testing capacity of more than 12,000 tests per day if needed, and this will shortly be expanded to 15,000."

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison added "We have been keen to provide testing at Dublin Airport for some time and the Government’s recent decision to grant planning exemption, which we strongly welcome, will enable two testing facilities to open this Thursday."

The details for the services are as follows:

Randox - (Walk-through service)

PCR test €99 with results within 24 hours.

Randox’s walk-through facility will be located in an existing building close to the Terminal 2 multi-storey car park and will have separate entry and exit points for customers.

RocDoc - (Drive-through service)

PCR test €129 with results in 24-48 hours, LAMP test €149 with results in 12 hours, and LAMP test express €159 with results in 5 hours.

RocDoc’s drive-through facility will be located in the Express Green car park, which is accessed via the R132 (Old Airport Road).

READ NEXT: Authorities looking to outlaw takeaway pints due to large gatherings over the weekend