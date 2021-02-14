This seafront Dublin coffee shack is staying open later for Valentine's

If it is within your 5km, then it is perfect destination for a Valentine's evening stroll.

Today is the day, and if you're in relationship, then we hope you've already got your Valentine's stuff sorted.

Over the last few days (and weeks), we've been recommending all sorts for the 14th, from at-home meal kits to treat boxes to gifts from Irish businesses, but maybe you're looking for something a little more low-key, and you'd rather just have a nice coffee and a brisk stroll.

However, most coffee places are usually closed sorta early on weekends, so the options for a romantic evening walk become quite limited.

So with that in mind, we've got some good news!

Bold and Brass, based out on the Clontarf Seafront, will be staying open later than usual for Valentine's Day evening, so you can still grab your coffees or hot chocolates or whatever you'd like up to 6pm.

And with the seafront right there, it is a perfect destination for a Valentine's evening stroll.

So if they're within your 5km, they're definitely worth the walk this evening.

Main image via Instagram/@BoldandBrassCoffee

