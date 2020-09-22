Tropical Popical have 'loads of space for Dubs' as others cancel due to restrictions

Tropical Popical have invited Dubs to treat themselves to a manicure after they were left with a number of cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Dublin's entry into risk level 3 last week has left Tropical Popical with a bit of a problem, it would appear. The popular South William Street nail bar, beloved by Saoirse Ronan among others, has made a call-out to Dubs to get in for a treatment after 'out-of-towners' cancelled their bookings. The public is currently advised to only travel into the capital for essential purposes and, well, getting your nails done apparently doesn't count. Who knew?

Tropical Popical took to Instagram today to encourage people to drop in, posting: 'As all of our out-of-towners have to cancel their appointments, we've loads of space for our lovely DUBS. Treat yourself to a mani, like, there's not much else to do!! We'll be waiting to greet you at the door, decked out in our usual leopard print and new usual masks. Hand sanitiser at the ready!'

There you go Dubs, something to do this weekend instead of sitting in and watching telly. Remember, if you are out and about, be sure to stick to HSE advice on coronavirus which can be found via this link.

