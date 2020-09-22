Dublin deli says it’s ‘a bit heartbreaking’ to see Dublin restaurants so quiet

Already struggling to stay afloat, Dublin business owners have been hit hard by recent Level Three restrictions. Taking their toll on profits, it's also had a huge effect on morale with many hospitality workers feeling dejected by the situation.

Owners at 147 Deli have taken to social media this afternoon to say that 'it's a bit heartbreaking' to see the area surrounding their business so quiet. A result of new Dublin restrictions announced by government on Friday last, it comes as a huge blow to the team who has grafted for eight long weeks to try and get back on track.

'After 8 weeks slowly building the business back up it's a bit heartbreaking to see how quiet Parnell St/town has gone after Friday's announcement. Sending a signal out to the sandwich lovers out there!'

Loyal customers have rallied around their favourite deli since , encouraging fellow sandwich lovers to call into them for a bite to eat in coming weeks.

Stunning sandwiches - if you're near Parnell St and need a bite of lunch, try it, you'll be hooked. https://t.co/hyz0OIIaE8 — Simon O'Gorman (@Sighmo2) September 22, 2020

Not the only business owners to express disappointment at the current situation - far from it in fact as countless other local restaurateurs have expressed similar feelings at the way things have panned out.

Replying to the above thread, the team at Cloud Picker coffee described it as 'soul-destroying', commenting that it's much the same story on Pearse Street where they're located.

Header image via Instagram/147 Deli

