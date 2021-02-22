WATCH: Bohs legend's brilliant reaction to seeing new mural of himself for the first time

Bohemian FC are known for the murals around their Dalymount Park home and another one has been added over the past few days.

Following on from pieces dedicated to Jack Charlton and Bob Marley among others, Bohs have today unveiled a new piece in tribute to their own legendary club volunteer Jimmy O'Connor.

The Phibsboro club captured the moment that Jimmy saw his face on the wall for the first time and to say he was surprised would be an understatement. Have a look at the lovely moment for yourself below...

With huge thanks to artists Niall OL - we had a little surprise for club legend Jimmy O’Connor this morning 🔴⚫️👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jHCxMSeoJZ — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) February 22, 2021

The clip has been shared widely since going up this morning and even Gary Lineker got wind of it across the water, retweeting the footage with the words 'nice touch.'

The piece was created by well-known Dublin artist Niall O'Lochlainn, who only last week completed another mural at Dalymount celebrating the founding of Bohs' Women’s National League team last year.

More of this please. Hopefully, in the not too distant future, Bohs fans and visitors alike will be able to the see the new murals up close.

