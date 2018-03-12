7 Alternative Things To Do On Paddy's Day In Dublin

Dublin

Paddy's Day in Dublin usually means two things - The parade and drinking. 

While these two activities are always great craic on March 17, there are plenty other great ways to spend your time in the capital. 

Now, we're aware that there's kind of a big rugby match kicking off at 2.45pm but here a few ideas to keep you occupied before and after. 

Take your pick...

1. Comedy at the 3 Arena 

The 3 Arena plays host to some of Ireland's most famous and funniest names for Paddy's Night In Support Of Comic Relief. It's seriously hard to think of any Irish comedians who aren't included in the line-up. More information here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 04 29

2. Walking Tour with Pat Liddy 

Learn about the legend of St. Patrick and his connections to Dublin with this special walk orchestrated by historian Pat Liddy. More information here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 07 37

3. Festival Funfair

Taking place in Merrion Square all weekend. Includes a 150 foot high Jubilee Wheel from which you can enjoy breathtaking views of the city. More information here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 09 13

4. Take a hike

There are plenty of walks to take around the city as long as the weather is good. Check out our list of the best here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 10 10

5. Catch a film 

A day at the cinema is great for the soul and there's no better cinema in Dublin than the Stella in Rathmines.  

The Secret Of Kells (10am), Brooklyn (midday), Tomb Raider (3.15pm/9pm), Ladybird (6.15pm) and Sing Street (11.55pm) are the movies being shown on Paddy's Day. Book your tickets here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 11 15

6. All-Ireland club finals 

Always a great day out at Croker. This year sees Corofin of Galway take on Nemo Rangers from Cork in the football final (2pm) followed by Cuala from Dublin against Na Piarsaigh from Limerick in the hurling (3.45pm). Ticket information here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 12 33

7. The Legend Of Luke Kelly 

Spend the national day in celebration of an Irish legend. A number of performers take to the stage at Vicar Street for what should be a great night of craic agus ceol. More details here

Screen Shot 2018 03 12 At 15 15 29

(header image: StPatricksFestival.ie)

