20 Netflix picks that will bring you right back to your childhood 

Ready for a blast from the past? Well, buckle up because this is the throwback list you didn't know you needed.

Sure, watching all the 'new to Netflix' picks is great and all but sometimes a good old fashioned dose of nostalgia is what you need and these old school classics are sure to bring you right back to childhood... or whatever age you were when you first saw 'em.

We've rounded up 20 (yes, 20!) of our faves below for your entertainment. Happy watching!

It Takes Two

Mary-Kate and Ashley at their finest, the movie centres on Amanda and Alyssa - two identical 9-year-old girls from very different backgrounds.

Listen out for the iconic line "Back off, Barbie" which I took quite a fondness to as a child and used as my comeback of choice at every given opportunity.

Free Willy

Jason James Richter stars as Jesse, a foster boy who befriends a captive orca named Willy at a local amusement park. Learning of the aquarium owners' plans to have Willy killed, Jesse takes it upon himself to set him free.

This movie also made me want to buy a harmonica and befriend local marine animals, so safe to say my parents were extra thankful we lived deep in the middle of landlocked Ireland at the time.

Dennis the Menace

Every babysitter's nightmare, it's only in adulthood (or should I say 'adulthood') that I understand Mr Wilson's grievances with young Dennis. Oh, how the tables have turned.

Jumanji

Robin Williams stars as Alan Parrish, a man trapped in an enchanted board game who is set free decades later when two young kids find the game.

I thought Jumanji was just about the scariest movie out there when I was younger, which probably explains my current aversion to horror films.

Hook

A Steven Spielberg special, Hook is another one on the list with Robin Williams at its helm. The sequel to JM Barrie's novel Peter and Wendy, it focuses on an adult Peter Pan who returns to his magical origins when his children are captured by his old nemesis Captain Hook.

Casper

It may not be Halloween, but Casper is one of those movies that you can watch regardless of time of year. Christina Ricci stars as a young girl who encounters a friendly young ghost after she and her father move into a crumbling mansion to rid the place of wicked spirits.

The Borrowers

Loosely based on the children's novel of the same name, The Borrowers centres on the Clock family - a clan of miniature people who live inside the walls of another family's house. Known to 'borrow' items from their life-sized neighbours, the Lenders, the family suddenly find themselves fighting to save their home from an evil real estate developer.

Richie Rich

Most of us know him as Kevin from Home Alone, but Macaulay Culkin had quite the run of it in the 90s when he starred in a long list of other popular movies - Richie Rich amongst them.

Having my own in-house McDonald's restaurant continues to be my life's greatest ambition... a girl can dream, eh?

Annie

An adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, if you're going to watch Annie, best make it the original.

Quoting Tessie and repeating "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness" at every minor inconvenience has come to be quite an enjoyable hobby of mine... try it and see.

Are We There Yet?

"Are we there yet?" The line that haunts every parents' nightmares and one that no family road trip would be complete without... though nothing could quite compare to the turmoil Lindsey and Kevin put Nick Persons through.

Space Jam

Michael Jordan fans will most certainly have already watched The Last Dance by now, so revert back to your childhood and throw on Space Jam next.

Committed to doing whatever it takes to help them win a basketball game against a group of rival aliens, the Looney Tunes bring MJ out of retirement to help them do just that.

Cats & Dogs

Giving new meaning to the phrase "fighting like cats and dogs". This movie is the reason I wasn't allowed both a cat and dog when growing up - the two just don't get along you see... or so my mother maintained.

Mr Bean's Holiday

The lucky winner of a video camera and a trip to Cannes, Mr Bean sets off to France... where chaos ensues after he unwittingly separates a young boy from his father and must help the two reunite.

Mr Bean replying "gracias" to someone complimenting his French is a fairly accurate analogy of how my own Erasmus year went.

The Karate Kid

The movie that introduced Mr Miyagi to the world, it follows Daniel La Russo - a teenager taught karate to help defend himself from school bullies.

And remember... wax on, wax off.

Charlotte's Web

The screen adaptation of an EB White novel of the same name, it tells the tale of Wilbur the pig who enlists the help of his friend Charlotte - a spider who helps him spin an ingenious plan to save him from ending up as the guest of honour at family dinner.

Matilda

One of our fave Roald Dahl books and one of our fave childhood films, Matilda is an absolute classic that somehow always leaves me hankering for pancakes.

I think we all wish we could magically make things move with our minds at one point or another... and if you say you didn't, you're lying.

Little Giants

Brothers (and rivals) Danny and Kevin O'Shea go head to head when they find themselves coaching competing junior football teams.

Madeline

Madeline is a mischievous little girl who sets about saving the beloved boarding school she attends from being sold.

Worth watching for Genevieve the dog alone.

New York Minute

New York Minute also stars the Olsen twins, who step into the roles of Jane and Roxy Ryan - two teenage girls who find themselves tangled up in a criminal operation in the middle of New York City. All while trying to escape Max Lomax, the truant officer hellbent on catching Roxy out on her excuses.

A Cinderella Story

And finally, no childhood favourites list would be complete without an appearance from one Miss Hilary Duff. Austin Ames not recognising Sam with only a tiny little eye mask to disguise her is up there was one of the most comical parts of the movie.

If there's one thing to take from the movie though, it's to never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game. Words to live by, my friends.

What movies remind you of your childhood?

