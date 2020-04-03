Seven enthralling sport documentaries that are available on Netflix

Sport documentaries are a great way to fill the void in the lives of those missing the rough and tumble of live action amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts hub, we've compiled some of the best sport documentaries that you can binge through during these long days and nights at home.

All of these sport documentaries are/will be available on Netflix and there are plenty more where that came from on the streaming service. If we've missed any good ones, be sure to let us know.

Katie

We start our list of sport documentaries with the pride of Bray, Ireland's very own Katie Taylor. A beautifully-shot film about the rise of Ireland's Olympic boxing gold medalist. Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at her rigorous training regime as well as some rare footage of some lighter moments with friends and family.

Sunderland 'Til I Die - one of the most recent sport documentaries in the list

Series two of this fly on the wall documentary has been released this week and from what we've seen so far, it's every bit as enthralling as the first. Set throughout the 2018/2019 season, Sunderland are now languishing in League One after two successive relegations. It's up to a new manager and ownership regime to get the club back to where the hugely passionate fanbase feels it belongs.

Like many documentaries that feature wealthy men in senior positions, the spirit of David Brent looms large (see below)...

There isn't a single bit of this Sunderland 'Til I Die s2 clip that isn't *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/2SxSqCeHsf — netflixuk (@NetflixUK) April 1, 2020

Icarus - one of the most critically-acclaimed sport documentaries

A winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary, this film sets out to uncover the truth about doping in Russian sport. Director Bryan Fogel slowly unravels the cheating and corruption in this eye-opening two-hour documentary.

Bobby Robson

The life story of one of the most respected men in the history of English football. After retiring as a player, Robson's success as manager of Ipswich Town eventually led him to the England job, a position for which he is perhaps best known.

After leading his country to the World Cup semi-final, we went on to coach at massive clubs like PSV, Porto, Barcelona, and finally, at his hometown club Newcastle United, where he is revered to this day.

Contributions come from a wide range of big names who worked with Robson during his life, including Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. There's a bloody great soundtrack too, as you'll see in the trailer below...

Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez

Like many sport documentaries, this one deals with matters of much greater consequence than what happens on the field. In 2012, Hernandez was playing in Super Bowl, watched by millions of people around the world. However, his murderous actions would soon see his seemingly perfect life come crashing down, along with the lives of others that were affected by his deeds.

This three-part documentary looks at the factors that may have played a part, including traumatic childhood memories, Aaron's sexuality, as well as head injuries attained as an NFL athlete. A more detailed look at the synopsis can be found here.

Stop At Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story

An intimate portrait of the man who is seen by many as the biggest cheat in sports history.

Last Chance U

A hugely-popular documentary series that was first screened in 2016. The hard-hitting series follows the American Football programmes at East Mississippi Community College and Independence Community College in Kansas.

Such is the popularity of the series, it was recently announced that Courteney Cox will produce and star in a scripted series based on the show.

The Last Dance

One of the most anticipated sport documentaries of 2020.

An ESPN series on the athlete who transcended 1990s sport more than most, Michael Jordan. This one has been fast-tracked an April 19 release and it has been confirmed that it will be available on Netflix outside of the US. This is definitely one to look forward to and you can check out the trailer below...



