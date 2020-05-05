A brainy Dubliner was crowned Mastermind champion last night

Dubliner Dave McBryan earned the coveted title of Mastermind champion after beating five other contestants in this year's final.

An experienced quizzer, Dave McBryan is originally from Dublin but now resides in Edinburgh. The final, which was filmed in October bur aired on BBC 2 last night, saw Dave take home the prize having had the View Askewniverse films by Kevin Smith as his specialist subject.

McBryan is a member of the Irish quiz team and writes pub quizzes for a living. His talents aren't just limited to quizzing though as he has also represented Ireland at fencing, a fact which he has previously said 'says less about my skills and more about the standard of Irish fencing.'

Olympic Fencing was Dave's specialist subject in the semi-final after he tackled the topic of American singer Otis Redding in his heat. He is pictured third from right in the below photo...

Tune in at 8pm on @BBCTwo tonight for the Mastermind Grand Final. The Specialist Subjects are: The Wars of the Roses, The Ancient Universities of Scotland, The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, The View Askewniverse films of Kevin Smith, The Stonewall Riots & Vermeer. #mastermind pic.twitter.com/52AV7I5Pdi — Mastermind (@MastermindQuiz) May 4, 2020

