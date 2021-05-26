Aha! Steve Coogan taking Alan Partridge live show to the 3 Arena

Alan Partridge could soon find out that "dere's more to Oirland dan dis" when he takes his live show to Dublin's 3 Arena next April.

Steve Coogan's bumbling comic creation Alan Partridge will appear on stage at the 3 Arena on Saturday, April 23 next year. Stratagem With Alan Partridge is, according to the man himself: "a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure."

Alan added that "Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a time of discord and disease, Alan is touring with a message of hope.

"Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

"Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.

"So, join Alan, live on stage, (though patrons are asked not to join Alan live on stage) as he brings Stratagem to a city or selected good-sized town near you."

As well as April 23 in Dublin, the show will also take place in Belfast the night before. Tickets for Strategem with Alan Partridge go on sale this coming Saturday at 9am from the usual outlets.

READ NEXT: A new speciality food and wine spot is opening in D4 today