A new speciality food and wine spot is opening in D4 today

By James Fenton

May 26, 2021 at 9:43am

Share:
A new speciality food and wine spot is opening in D4 today

Elm Epicurean opens up today bringing speciality food and wine to Merrion Road in Dublin 4.

From the team behind Howth favourites such as Mamó and Margadh, Elm Epicurean have posted to say that they will be "serving breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, along with the finest Irish and international products in our market and deli rooms."

They added that "among other things, we will be offering freshly baked bread, speciality coffee, starters, mains, sides & desserts prepared by our team of restaurant chefs, dips, charcuterie, cheese, dried flowers, European and Asian condiments, picnic stock, pantry fare, olive oils & essentials."

The team also run Barrow Market on Grand Canal Street and intend to introduce seating options at the new spot from June 7, when outdoor hospitality reopens.

You can keep up to date with the new venture here.

READ NEXT: Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

Share:

Latest articles

Consultation is now open for a new urban greenway serving the Dublin 15 area

Patrick Dempsey ventures in to city centre to get suited and booted

Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

Data recorded 400,000 pedestrian movements on Saturday as Dubliners returned to city centre

You may also love

Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

Dublin pubs react to indoor hospitality guideline that's expected to be confirmed

These delicious-looking empanadas are available in Portobello for one day only this week

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.