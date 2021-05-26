A new speciality food and wine spot is opening in D4 today

Elm Epicurean opens up today bringing speciality food and wine to Merrion Road in Dublin 4.

From the team behind Howth favourites such as Mamó and Margadh, Elm Epicurean have posted to say that they will be "serving breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, along with the finest Irish and international products in our market and deli rooms."

They added that "among other things, we will be offering freshly baked bread, speciality coffee, starters, mains, sides & desserts prepared by our team of restaurant chefs, dips, charcuterie, cheese, dried flowers, European and Asian condiments, picnic stock, pantry fare, olive oils & essentials."

The team also run Barrow Market on Grand Canal Street and intend to introduce seating options at the new spot from June 7, when outdoor hospitality reopens.

You can keep up to date with the new venture here.

