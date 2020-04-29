An Post successfully delivers scone recipe addressed to 'Brian O'Driscoll, rugby legend'

An Post's initiative to provide every home with free postcards to send to loved ones during Covid-19 has brought a lot of joy in recent weeks.

Children have gotten in touch with grandparents, separated friends have been able to pen messages to each other and people have been able to send scone recipes to Ireland's sporting greats.

That's what Joan in Cork has decided to do anyway. Amy Huberman has taken to Instagram to share an image of a postcard sent to her husband Brian which simply has the address as 'Brian O'Driscoll, Rugby Legend, Man In Need Of Recipe, Dublin 6'. No doubt sensing the urgency of the correspondence, the An Post worker tasked with delivering the note got it to Amy and Brian's gaff without delay...

Amy adds the caption: 'Another one if I can’t remember the Eircode. Also a recipe for scones from Joan in Cork. Thanks Joan for the scríobh and you have gorge handwriting. Will pass on to Bod the Baker.'

Followers of Amy will know that there has been a lot of baking going on in her house during the lockdown, with some attempts more successful than others...

It isn't the first time that An Post has managed to deliver things with the most limited of information with Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy also benefiting a few years back. Beermats with hand-drawn stamps aren't off the table either, as this story testifies.

Back to present day and the above recipe will surely keep BOD and Amy busy until his hair grows back again.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.