Caitlyn Jenner reads up on Finglas in teaser for appearance with Mrs Brown

We know what you're thinking. It's not often you see the words Caitlyn Jenner and Finglas placed next to each other and yet here we are.

No, the Olympic gold medalist hasn't packed up and moved to the north Dublin suburb, although who wouldn't like to see that reality show?

What is happening though is that Caitlyn will be appearing in an upcoming episode of All Round To Mrs Brown's where she will no doubt be grilled on everything from life with the Kardashians to her recent stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Taking to Instagram to tease her appearance, Caitlyn shared a picture of herself in Agnes Brown's kitchen reading a newspaper which bears the headline 'Pyjamas Back in Fashion in Finglas.' Jenner herself adds the caption 'Had so much fun shooting this funny comedy in Scotland! Mrs. Brown’s Boys!' and it's a sight most people never thought they'd see.

That sound you hear is Caitlyn's 10.1 million Instagram frantically Googling the words 'Finglas' and 'pyjamas.' Before anyone has the audacity to call Caitlyn Jenner up on her geography, All Round To Mrs. Brown's is of course filmed in Glasgow at BBC's Pacific Quay Studios.

The fourth series of Brendan O'Carroll's chat show is currently being filmed with episodes set to air later this year. In the meantime, we'll be sure to update you on if and when Caitlyn Jenner makes an appearance on the banks of the Tolka River.

READ NEXT: The lowdown on The Sin Bin, Dublin's newest and most stylish sports bar