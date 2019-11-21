Camila Cabello has announced a 3 Arena show for next year

Cuban songstress Camila Cabello has announced a 3 Arena show for June of next year.

The Señorita singer will be playing the Dublin venue on June 8 as part of The Romance Tour which kicks off in Birmingham seven days earlier.

Cabello played support to Taylor Swift at her Croke Park shows last year but this time she will take centre stage for her Irish fans who have grown to love her smooth vocals and Latin flair.

Just announced! ✨ @Camila_Cabello will bring 'The Romance Tour' to @3ArenaDublin on 8 June 2020.



Tickets on sale next Friday, 29 November. 🙌 https://t.co/dYffWU7xTt pic.twitter.com/sPwo2q7nfa — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) November 21, 2019

Camila Cabello originally tasted success as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony who formed on the US X Factor in 2012. The group announced the 22-year-old's departure in 2016.

After some initial success as a solo artist, Cabello shot into the mainstream with her song Havana, which reached number one in multiple countries around the world.

This year she followed that up with Señorita, a collaboration with boyfriend Shawn Mendes which has had millions of radio listeners humming along since its summer release.

As of yet, no support has been announced for Camila Cabello's 3 Arena show but fans will have fingers crossed that Mendes crosses the Atlantic with her for a couple of duets. Maybe he won't have so much trouble getting into Dublin pubs this time.

Tickets for Camila Cabello at the 3 Arena go on sale on Friday, November 29 and you can get yours via this link.