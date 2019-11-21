Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Camila Cabello has announced a 3 Arena show for next year

By James Fenton

November 21, 2019 at 9:55am

Share:

Cuban songstress Camila Cabello has announced a 3 Arena show for June of next year.

The Señorita singer will be playing the Dublin venue on June 8 as part of The Romance Tour which kicks off in Birmingham seven days earlier.

Cabello played support to Taylor Swift at her Croke Park shows last year but this time she will take centre stage for her Irish fans who have grown to love her smooth vocals and Latin flair.

Camila Cabello originally tasted success as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony who formed on the US X Factor in 2012. The group announced the 22-year-old's departure in 2016.

After some initial success as a solo artist, Cabello shot into the mainstream with her song Havana, which reached number one in multiple countries around the world.

This year she followed that up with Señorita, a collaboration with boyfriend Shawn Mendes which has had millions of radio listeners humming along since its summer release.

As of yet, no support has been announced for Camila Cabello's 3 Arena show but fans will have fingers crossed that Mendes crosses the Atlantic with her for a couple of duets. Maybe he won't have so much trouble getting into Dublin pubs this time.

Tickets for Camila Cabello at the 3 Arena go on sale on Friday, November 29 and you can get yours via this link.

READ NEXT: 'Being clean is not a luxury' - Old handbags are needed to help Dublin's homeless this winter

Share:

Latest articles

This popular Dublin pasta joint is giving away free pasta next Monday

The Shelbourne’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place today

Plans to replace Leap cards with contactless payments outlined by NTA

A bunch of adorable puppies are greeting Dublin Airport passengers today

You may also love

A Gavin & Stacey pub quiz is taking place in Dublin next month

A screening of Roddy Doyle classic 'The Van' is coming to the IFI

Toby The Gentleman is the Dublin doggo you should follow on Instagram

James Blunt to perform in Dublin next year

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy