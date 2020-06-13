Carole Baskin tipped for I'm A Celeb appearance

It seems that Tiger King star Carole Baskin is looking to follow in the footsteps of her beloved big cats and become the Queen of the jungle.

The show on everyone's lips, Tiger King was one of the world's biggest obsessions during lockdown - somewhat overshadowed by the arrival of Normal People, surprisingly, the hype around the Netflix docuseries still hasn't completely died down and it seems that I'm A Celeb bosses are "desperate" to get Carole Baskin into the jungle.

According to reports, the Big Cat Rescue frontwoman has been offered the big bucks to appear in the 20th season of the reality show. The Sun reports that a TV source said: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it." However, ITV has commented that "all names at this stage are speculation" so it looks like they're remaining tight-lipped on the matter... for now at least.

While Joe Exotic was the undeniable star of the documentary, there has been much interest in Carole since the show aired with many drawn in by conspiracy theories over the disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis. In fact, such is the demand for more that Investigation Discovery has commissioned a new show on the matter - one that will delve into Carole's murky past and the mysterious circumstances surrounding Don's disappearance.

