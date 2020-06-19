Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney to star as three Dublin women in new movie

Maggie Smith leads the star-studded cast for The Miracle Club, a new movie about three working-class Dublin women on a pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Filming is expected to commence in Dublin's fair city early next year for upcoming blockbuster The Miracle Club. Directed by Irishman Thaddeus O'Sullivan, the film boasts quite the star-studded cast with the likes of Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney all signing on to the project.

Based on an original screenplay by Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager and Josh Maurer, according to Variety, the film follows the lives of three working-class women from Dublin heading off on a pilgrimage to Lourdes - one that "leads them to discover each other's friendship and their own personal miracles".

Speaking of the project, Maurer is quoted as saying:

"At its heart, this film captures the strength, resilience and love of remarkable women as they define themselves under their own terms, and by the power of their friendship and faith.”

While many have expressed their excitement at the announcement, there are some who are less happy about the news - saying that it was unfortunate homegrown, Irish talent was overlooked when casting for the movie. A fair point though we must admit, we're intrigued to hear whether the chosen cast will do the Ballyfermot accent justice.

Due to begin shooting in early April, the movie is described as a "joyful and hilarious" journey that celebrates both the hope and humour of life.

