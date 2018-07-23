You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
She flew in last night
Cheryl is reportedly working on a new project in Ireland. The singer was seen in Dublin airport yesterday.
According to 98fm, Cheryl is in the capital to film a cameo in a new children's movie, Four Kids and It.
Based on a novel by Jacqueline Wilson, it tells the story of four children on holiday in Cornwall who meet a creature that has the power to grant wishes.
The movie will also feature Paula Patton, Michael Caine and Matthew Goode.
It is reported that Cheryl will film her scenes in a North Dublin location today.
Have you spotted her? Let us know in the comments.
