You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today

She flew in last night

Cheryl Cole

Cheryl is reportedly working on a new project in Ireland. The singer was seen in Dublin airport yesterday.

According to 98fm, Cheryl is in the capital to film a cameo in a new children's movie, Four Kids and It.

Based on a novel by Jacqueline Wilson, it tells the story of four children on holiday in Cornwall who meet a creature that has the power to grant wishes.

The movie will also feature Paula Patton, Michael Caine and Matthew Goode.

It is reported that Cheryl will film her scenes in a North Dublin location today.

Have you spotted her? Let us know in the comments.

Cheryl Cole Four Kids and It North Dublin
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

