This Brave Young Dubliner Needs Your Help To Continue Lifesaving Treatment In The U.S.

Robyn Smyth has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer...

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 11 47 01

Robyn Smyth is just like any other 13-year-old girl in Dublin. She loves playing with friends, spending time with family, including her little sister Millie, and has a particular love for baking and playing Minecraft.

One thing that sets Robyn apart is the bravery and resilience she has shown in the face of adversity. In 2007, at the age of three, Robyn was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer. Despite the shattering news, Robyn and her family were ecstatic when she entered remission after four months of aggressive treatment.

However, the neuroblastoma has since returned and Robyn is now taking part in trial treatment at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Michigan, U.S.A.

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 12 02 07

Robyn's family are now hoping to raise enough money in order for her to continue with the treatment but help is needed.

A number of fundraising events have already been organised, including bake sales, pub quiz, and the family have been blown away by efforts from those close to them as well as complete strangers.

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 12 02 26

If you're in a position to donate to Robyn's cause, you can do so here. More information on Robyn's life and fundraising efforts can be found here.

