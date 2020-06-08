Close

Christy Dignam keen to get back out performing despite illness

By Sarah Finnan

June 8, 2020 at 3:34pm

Christy Dignam has said he's "not going to sit in the gaff for the next 10 years", despite being worried for the future.

Christy Dignam, lead singer of popular Irish rock band Aslan, has revealed that he's undergoing another bout of chemotherapy to tackle a rare type of blood cancer. The singer, who celebrated his 60th birthday back at the end of May, was receiving treatment over in London, however, things have had to be put on hold over the last few months due to travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer known as amyloidosis back in 2013, Christy has been cocooning since the end of February admitting to PJ and Jim on Classic Hits that he is worried about what the future holds.

"I’ve been down (locked down) since about the end of February because I’m so compromised....when I was looking at the list of people that are compromised, I ticked every one of the boxes.

So, I had to lock down before everybody else. Unless some great therapy comes out or some vaccination, I really don’t know where this thing is going to go, it’s frightening."

