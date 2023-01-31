Colin Farrell calls getting nominated for an Oscar 'a bit of craic'

Colin Farrell was nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell has opened up about his Oscar nomination and his reaction to the news is so Irish.

During an interview with CBS, the Irish actor admitted that he is just looking forward to spending more time with his castmates.

He said it has been "a very sweet time".

"I get to see him (Gleeson), get to spend time with Kerry and Martin that we wouldn't otherwise," he said.

"In that way, that's the kind of window I climb through to enjoy this whole experience rather than taking it too serious, you know?"

Journalist Tracy Smith then replied, "Instead of focusing on the horse race or who's nominated for what and all of that."

"Exactly. Just to be sharing it with the other lads and whoever's around and the films and the filmmakers.

"I still get giddy about the whole thing anyway, do you know what I mean?" Farrell added.

"Do I need it? No. But is it a bit of craic? Yeah. It's a moment in time - and then move on."

Paul Mescal has also been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.

Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan have also received Oscar nominations.

In total, The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for ten awards. As well as the acting categories, it's up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score.

History was also made when Colm Bairéad's An Cailín Ciúin picked up a nomination for Best International Feature Film, making it the first Irish language film to do so.

