Coolio Brought Versatile On Stage To Perform Gangsta’s Paradise At Leopardstown

Coolio recently revealed that he’s a huge fan of Dublin rap duo Versatile which has led to an unexpected performance at Bulmers Live at Leopardstown.

The US rapper was in Dublin for his headline show and after seeing his high praise for Versatile, the folks at Leopardstown Racecourse decided to set up a meeting.

They explained that Coolio’s comments “led to amazing responses on Twitter from the duo’s followers and the band themselves so the hand was extended for them to come and meet with the veteran American performer who has been touring for the past 25 years”.

The Ringsend duo Eskimo Supreme and Caspar Walsh then joined Coolio on stage for a joint performance of his most famous hit Gangsta’s Paradise.

Take a look at the performance here:

Last week, Coolio told Dublin Live, “I love Versatile, and how they keep the accent. Their lyrics sound hot as hell and original because they keep the accent.”

