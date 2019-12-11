Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Vinyl has launched a new online record store

By Sarah Finnan

December 11, 2019 at 4:23pm

Share:

The Record Hub is Dublin Vinyl's latest venture.

One of my favourite memories of my granddad is sitting in the good room (every Irish country house has one) with him and listening to his record of choice that day. Usually something trad and very typically Irish.

Anyone with a record player will tell you, things are just better on vinyl. The whole process seems far more authentic. More old school.

Plus having a giant version of your favourite album is pretty cool. Frame the cover and you’ve got yourself a new wall hanging.

Knowing our love for vinyl, Dublin Vinyl has launched The Record Hub. An online record store, it’s been designed with music lovers in mind…hoping to help them discover (or rediscover) the joy of vinyl.

As Ireland’s only record pressing plant, Dublin Vinyl are experts at their craft. And their new venture comes at just the right time, with records set to outsell CDs for the first time since 1986. In fact, global sales of vinyl are the highest they’ve been in 30 years.

Promising to be ‘everyone’s local record shop’, the hub will cover all bases, selling catalogue classics to forgotten gems, new releases, exclusives and accessories. Your one-stop-shop for vinyl, they’ll also be on hand to offer advice and guidance on everything from album reviews to how to set up a turntable and pick the best speakers.

That should help you out with a few Christmas gift ideas at least.

 

READ NEXT: Cabra has a new Italian joint serving up pizza, pasta and gelato

Share:

Latest articles

Petition launched to save Penneys in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre

This cafe has the most unbelievable range of hot chocolate in Dublin

Dublin City Council investigate targeting of staff amid Ha'penny Bridge backlash

Cabra has a new Italian joint serving up pizza, pasta and gelato

You may also love

The Frames to mark 30th anniversary with huge outdoor show in Dublin

Coolio announces Dublin gig in 2020

Body & Soul founder explains decision to end 16-year partnership with Electric Picnic

Duran Duran are coming to St. Anne's Park next summer

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy