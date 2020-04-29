Close

Dublin Zoo has shared a photo of their new arrivals

By Sarah Finnan

April 29, 2020 at 5:11pm

Dublin Zoo has welcomed two new penguin chicks.

Every now and then a good news story pops its head above the water to remind us it's not all bad - this is one of those stories. How could you be sad when faced with two new penguin chicks? You couldn't... and lucky for us Dublin Zoo has just shared a photo of the new arrivals.

Posting a snap of the young 'uns to Instagram, the pic was captioned:

"Dublin Zoo is celebrating the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks. The first chick was born on 29th March to parents Monica and Joey. The second chick was born on the 3rd April to parents Magdalena and Patrick.

The two new-borns become the newest members of the 16 strong colony in Dublin Zoo’s penguin habitat.

You may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the new arrivals by checking out our live webcams in the coming weeks."

Dublin Zoo has also teamed up with the RTE Home School Hub in the past week, joining the fun with a new segment that allows Irish families to check in with the wildlife throughout the week.

(Header image courtesy of @dublinzoo_official)

