Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dubliners are educating Matilda star on how to be cool in the capital 

By James Fenton

July 9, 2020 at 10:30am

Share:

If you're wondering what Mara Wilson is doing these days, she's currently being educated on what it takes to be cool in Dublin.

Confused? You should be. Mara Wilson, child star of such movies as Matilda and Mrs Doubtfire sent out a fairly innocuous tweet about The Breakfast Club this morning, referencing the scene in which Judd Nelson's character lights a match in his mouth, a reminder of which can be viewed below...

Among those who responded was a Dubliner who explained that he was well-versed in the practice, to which Mara Wilson replied 'This is exactly what I imagined cool teens in Dublin did for fun.'

Yeah, we're pretty badass over here, Mara and lighting matches with our teeth is just one example of our maverick nature. Another tweeter chipped in with 'we mostly just hung out in front of a bank on Dame St in gangs of goths n skaters' which isn't far wrong for a large percentage of 1990s Dublin teenagers to be fair.

Someone else played down Mara's perception, telling her that 'no one here is cool' while another reckoned we're all going around forming soul bands à la The Commitments.

Whatever the case, the little girl from Mrs Doubtfire should have a better idea of how to appear chill the next time she comes over to visit.

The whole thread can be viewed below if you're not too cool to read it...

Share:

Latest articles

PICS: 10 of Lovin Dublin's most liked Instagram photos from June

There was a huge increase in the theft of bikes in Dublin throughout June

#NewGovProtectOurPubs: New campaign calls on government to help the drinks industry

Dublin's first drive-thru Starbucks is now open

You may also love

Twitter is loving Leo's date night photo at Las Tapas de Lola

What's showing in the cinema this week as Ireland enters phase 3?

Ellie Goulding reveals details of intimate Dublin gig next year

Watch as Digital Dublin Pride Concert is now live

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.