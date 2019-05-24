‘Friends’ Star Poses With Fans In Dublin Petrol Station
The One Where Monica Stops In Lusk For A Coffee.
It wouldn’t be the most memorable Friends episode title but things just aren’t that interesting in real life.
Applegreen has shared an image Courteney Cox, who played Monica in the much-loved sitcom, posing with staff in its Lusk outlet. The star stopped in for a coffee and an unidentified yellow item which may or may not be a lemon. More as we get it.
We had a very special ‘Friend’ drop by to Applegreen Lusk North! 👩🏻🙂🍏 pic.twitter.com/nefUZFMxhL
— Applegreen (@goapplegreen) May 23, 2019