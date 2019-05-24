‘Friends’ Star Poses With Fans In Dublin Petrol Station

The One Where Monica Stops In Lusk For A Coffee.

It wouldn’t be the most memorable Friends episode title but things just aren’t that interesting in real life.

Applegreen has shared an image Courteney Cox, who played Monica in the much-loved sitcom, posing with staff in its Lusk outlet. The star stopped in for a coffee and an unidentified yellow item which may or may not be a lemon. More as we get it.

We had a very special ‘Friend’ drop by to Applegreen Lusk North! 👩🏻🙂🍏 pic.twitter.com/nefUZFMxhL — Applegreen (@goapplegreen) May 23, 2019

It certainly beats the time Joey and Chandler bought Monica a box of condoms on their own trip to a petrol station.

Cox is married to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and will presumably be cheering him on when he takes to the Malahide Castle stage on June 7.