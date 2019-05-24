Shane Ross Makes Thinly-Veiled ‘Swing’ Gag From Dublin Pub

We see what you did there, Shano.

Transport Minister Shane Ross was hard at it canvassing last night so it was no surprise that he rocked up to The Goat Bar in Kilmacud to unwind afterwards.

While there, he took it upon himself to hop on a swing it what appears to be a thinly-veiled gag at fellow TD Maria Bailey’s expense. You see, Bailey has been in the news recently for bringing up a lawsuit against The Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street after she fell from a swing on its premises.

Ross posted a picture of his antics this morning along with the caption ‘Enjoying a safe swing in the Goat Bar yesterday after canvassing.’

Enjoying a safe swing in the Goat Bar yesterday after canvassing . pic.twitter.com/duXTABVK0W — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) May 24, 2019

Happy as Larry with himself so he is. Butter wouldn’t melt and all that.

