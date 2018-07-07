The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason

We're all guilty of some absent-mindedness from time to time so we're certainly not going to be making any judgements here.

However, the latest post by Twitter's favourite comedians An Garda Síochána has certainly gotten us chuckling. The image shows a car that was stopped for driving the wrong way down Pearse Street because (wait for it) the driver was looking was looking at the sat nav upside down.

Pearse Street Gardaí stop car driving down wrong way on Pearse Street.

Driver was looking at Sat Nav upside down. 'Stranger Things' have happened but thinking Pearse Street is the 'Upside Down' is one of them pic.twitter.com/FeeBJtaRiB — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 7, 2018

Full marks to the guards for the Stranger Things references there. Just a shame the incident didn't happen on Hawkins Street.

