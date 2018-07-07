Entertainment

The Gardaí Have Stopped A Car In Town For The Daftest Reason

We shouldn't laugh but...

Screen Shot 2018 07 07 At 15 17 56

We're all guilty of some absent-mindedness from time to time so we're certainly not going to be making any judgements here.

However, the latest post by Twitter's favourite comedians An Garda Síochána has certainly gotten us chuckling. The image shows a car that was stopped for driving the wrong way down Pearse Street because (wait for it) the driver was looking was looking at the sat nav upside down.

Full marks to the guards for the Stranger Things references there. Just a shame the incident didn't happen on Hawkins Street.

gardai traffic
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

