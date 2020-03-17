Close

Gavin James will perform an online gig to raise funds for Alone Ireland this week

By James Fenton

March 17, 2020 at 9:42am

Gavin James has announced that he will perform an online charity gig this week to raise funds for Alone Ireland.

Dublin singer Gavin James made the announcement on social media along with a video filmed in his house. In it, he says "I'm doing a little livestream from my gaff at 8pm on Thursday to raise awareness for Alone Ireland who are looking after all the old folks at the moment.

He goes on to say "You can watch it for free but there will be a download link to donate whatever you can. I don't know how long it will be, I'm just going to keep playing until we raise loads of money.

Gavin's message to his fans can be viewed in the clip below...

People have been quick to praise the singer and his gesture, with comments such as 'legend' and 'brilliant idea'.

Like a lot of other people in the country, Gavin is probably bored out of his tree right now so seeing him use his time for good should be an inspiration to us all.

(header pic: @gavinjameslive on Instagram)

