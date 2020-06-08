Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

GQ Magazine dubs GAA shorts stylish thanks to Paul Mescal

By Sarah Finnan

June 8, 2020 at 1:35pm

Share:

Men's fashion publication GQ Magazine has dubbed GAA shorts the 'it' piece of clothing this season, crediting Paul Mescal with making them fashionable.

Paul Mescal has done Ireland many favours over the past few weeks, drawing international attention to our humble waters thanks to his portrayal of Connell Waldron in Normal People. Establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with, the newcomer has shot to fame seemingly overnight with his off-screen antics proving to be of just as much interest to the general public as his on-screen escapades - his fashion choices in particular, which have even grabbed the attention of GQ Magazine.

Winning perhaps his biggest accolade thus far, the Kildare man has been dubbed a seasoned 'style icon' by men's fashion bible GQ Magazine - giving hope to hundreds, if not thousands, of other Irish men in the process.

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇹

A post shared by Paul Mescal (@paul.mescal) on

Claiming that "Paul Mescal is all about that short-shorts summer", the magazine goes on to write that the actor proves "the thigh is the limit" referencing his summer uniform of O'Neill's GAA shorts. Saying that the shorter the short, the more on-trend you are, I think it's fair to say that Irish men will forever be indebted to the actor for making silver chains and GAA shorts fashionable. G'wan Paul.

Even Dublin's Academy Theatre agrees.

View this post on Instagram

Listen, they aren't wrong.. 😏 via @carla.iftimie

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

Think it's about time to root out those old Cúl Camp shorts from the bottom of your wardrobe, don't you?

(Header image courtesy of @paulmescalpics)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: This Cheesecake in a cup only takes ten minutes to make

Share:

Latest articles

Christy Dignam keen to get back out performing despite illness

Seats could be installed on Hill 16 to ensure social distancing at Croke Park

Are playgrounds open? All you need to know as Dublin areas take different approaches

Harris: 'Great day for our country' but it's a marathon, not a race

You may also love

Christy Dignam keen to get back out performing despite illness

Retro Drive-In Movies are back this Monday

Orgasm Online - We chatted to Jenny Keane about her new online course

Love Island stars joining forces for charity quiz in aid of Black Lives Matter this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.