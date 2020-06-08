GQ Magazine dubs GAA shorts stylish thanks to Paul Mescal

Men's fashion publication GQ Magazine has dubbed GAA shorts the 'it' piece of clothing this season, crediting Paul Mescal with making them fashionable.

Paul Mescal has done Ireland many favours over the past few weeks, drawing international attention to our humble waters thanks to his portrayal of Connell Waldron in Normal People. Establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with, the newcomer has shot to fame seemingly overnight with his off-screen antics proving to be of just as much interest to the general public as his on-screen escapades - his fashion choices in particular, which have even grabbed the attention of GQ Magazine.

Winning perhaps his biggest accolade thus far, the Kildare man has been dubbed a seasoned 'style icon' by men's fashion bible GQ Magazine - giving hope to hundreds, if not thousands, of other Irish men in the process.

Claiming that "Paul Mescal is all about that short-shorts summer", the magazine goes on to write that the actor proves "the thigh is the limit" referencing his summer uniform of O'Neill's GAA shorts. Saying that the shorter the short, the more on-trend you are, I think it's fair to say that Irish men will forever be indebted to the actor for making silver chains and GAA shorts fashionable. G'wan Paul.

Even Dublin's Academy Theatre agrees.

Think it's about time to root out those old Cúl Camp shorts from the bottom of your wardrobe, don't you?

(Header image courtesy of @paulmescalpics)

