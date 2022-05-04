Like the moment where Joseph Plunkett holds Grace in his arms, the taste of coddle lingers.

In the latest instalment of celebs visiting Ireland, the one and only Sir Rod Stewart has been spotted in D9's iconic Gravediggers pub.

The Maggie May singer appears to be undergoing something of an international pub crawl, as he was recently spotted behind the bar in a Glasgow pub pulling pints Ed Sheeran style.

Proudly sharing a picture on Twitter and Instagram, Ciaran Kavanagh of Gravediggers wrote: "What a legend.. delighted that Mr Rod Stewart stopped in".

Advertisement

He noted the timeliness of Rod's visit, revealing that today is the anniversary of Grace Glifford & Joseph Plunkett's wedding day in 1916, shortly after which Plunkett was executed in Kilmainham Gaol. And whether you're a fan or not, you've probably heard Rod's cover of the iconic song originally performed by Jim McCann, inspired by Grace and Joseph's last few hours together.

For reference:

It has yet to be confirmed whether Sir Rod enjoyed a pint and a bowl of coddle during his visit to the legendary Glasnevin spot, but we're hoping for everyone's sake he did.

Header image via Instagram/gravediggers2

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Check out new café Carved for sambos and specialty coffee