Hands on with the WeSC True Wireless Earbuds

By Rory Cashin

January 23, 2021 at 3:36pm

If you're in the market for some new headphones, then this is definitely worth a read.

It wasn't too long ago that Apple revealed their latest headphone technology, along with an eye-watering price-tag, but in an age when we're all looking for that perfect match of convenience and bank-balance-friendliness, they obviously aren't going to be for everyone.

Swedish lifestyle brand WeSC gave us a pair of their True Wireless Earbuds to test-drive, and here are our thoughts on them after getting to play with them for most of the week:

  • SOUND

Obviously, more important than anything else, is how these things actually sound. Thankfully, the quality is fantastic and crisp, if lacking a little on the bass-ier end of the scale. Despite that, they possess a very dynamic range, complete with noise isolation to help you focus easier on what you're actually listening to. You're not going to get the pure volume you might get from on-ear headsets, so if you're in the market for a much bigger sound, earbuds probably aren't the way for you.

  • DESIGN

Coming from WeSC, a designer label formed back in 1999, every aspect of the look of these earbuds has been meticulously thought through. From the plastic-free packaging to the matte-black finish on the earbuds themselves, they are minimalist but still eye-catching. The barely-there buttons on the earbuds themselves might seem too subtle, but they make for a clever short-hand for a series of user-friendly features (more on that below). They're also rain resistant, which makes them perfect for joggers.

  • BATTERY

The earbuds arrive in a matching black charger case, complete with an LED display to show you how much charge is left. They'll take an hour or two to charge fully, and are then playable for five hours straight of your favourite playlists. However, the case itself can hold an additional three charges, which equals to 20 hours of play-through without having to plug them back into an outlet for a proper recharge.

  • FEATURES

There is an integrated microphone in the earbuds that can access Google or Siri on your phone, so you can make handsfree calls or start up voice activation very easily. Similarly, simple touch controls on the earbuds allows you to answer or reject calls, or play, pause, or skip tracks. The controls themselves are remarkably simple - pressing or holding down the buttons on the earbuds in different manners will do the trick - and after a few uses, it all becomes second nature.

  • PRICE

At €70, they're over €100 cheaper than the cheapest version of the AirPods, and are considerably easier on the eye that Apple's version of the handsfree earbuds. With all of the capabilities that come along with such a small package, they're an absolutely perfect fit for anyone who finds their day-to-day to be busy and active.

