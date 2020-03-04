Close

Here's what William and Kate will be doing in Temple Bar today

By James Fenton

March 4, 2020 at 9:44am

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be visiting Temple Bar today as part of their three-day tour of Ireland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in the capital yesterday afternoon before a busy few hours which saw them visit Aras An Uachtarain, the Garden Of Remembrance, Government Buildings and, finally, the Guinness Storehouse for a reception with invited guests from the worlds of the arts, sport, film and the armed forces.

Even though the royal pair enjoyed one or two pints of the black stuff at last night's do, they'll no doubt be stirred early this morning for another busy day of engagements.

Among the stops for the couple today will be mental health charity Jigsaw, which is located on Essex Street in Temple Bar. Both William and Kate are well-known for campaigning in this area, with the former recently launching the Heads Up initiative for which he teamed up with famous footballers to normalise conversations about mental health.

As well as visiting Jigsaw, the royals will also be stopping off at The Howth Marine Institute, the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation centre in Meath, as well as a youth programme called Extern in Prosperous in Kildare.

Tomorrow, William and Kate will visit Galway before returning to Dublin Airport to fly home. You can find out more about Temple Bar-based mental health charity Jigsaw and what they do here.

