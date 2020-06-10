Hollywood actor challenges Leo to quote Mean Girls in his next speech

Leo could be quoting Mean Girls in his next speech, at least if he doesn't want to lose a fifty quid bet to actor Sean Astin that is.

Leo Varadkar was on the 2FM Breakfast show this morning, speaking to hosts Doireann and Eoghan. Asking the Taoiseach about his experiences with racism growing up, the duo also chatted to Leo about his famous speeches - the latest of which featured a line from Samwise Gamgee in Lord Of The Rings.

The quote in question? See below. Leo introduced it by saying:

"So, this afternoon let me end with the words of a wise man - some words of hope.

In the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out all the clearer."

Pulling out all the stops Doireann and Eoghan managed to get in touch with Sean Astin, the actor who plays Samwise Gamgee, who recorded a short video message for Leo.

"Leo! Hello Leo, how are ya? How's it going, man? Sean Astin here, AKA Samwise Gamgee from Lord Of The Rings. Uh, so Leo, Doireann and Eoghan, they told me that you quoted me in your last speech. Cool, cool, super cool."

No stranger to peppering in other well-known quotes into his speeches, Sean said that he felt in good company amongst The Terminator, Dermot Kennedy and Seamus Heaney. Not content in leaving things there though, the actor set Leo a new challenge - betting him fifty quid that he wouldn't be able to "fit Mean Girls into the next one".

So Leo quoted Samwise Gamgee from Lord Of The Rings in his last speech, so we touched base with @SeanAstin who plays him to get his reaction...& set a challenge for the next one!



PS @LeoVaradkar has never seen Mean Girls. Unacceptable. @RTE2fm@DoireannGarrihy pic.twitter.com/I4imQ8c73u — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) June 10, 2020

Several iconic lines come to mind, for example - "On Wednesdays, we wear pink", "Get in loser. We're going shopping", "She doesn't even go here" or one of my personal favourites, "That's why her hair is so big. It's full of secrets". Even a simple "that's so fetch" would suffice.

But as it turns out, Varadkar isn't a fan of the movie revealing that he has never actually seen it. Shocking altogether but plenty of time to rectify that. Over to you Leo.

