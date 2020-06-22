Close

Ireland's first 'flying trapeze school' is opening next month

By Sarah Finnan

June 22, 2020 at 10:56am

Opening next month, Flying Monkeys Trapeze is the country's first outdoor flying trapeze school.

Located on the grounds of St. Benildus College in Stillorgan, Flying Monkeys Trapeze is run by Mari Rampazzo and Sala Vartia. Discovering their passion for activities involving acrobatic movements after they met at an aerial silks class, the duo has decided to open Ireland's first flying trapeze school.

The first company to bring outdoor flying trapeze classes to Ireland, according to their website, with the proper teaching, it's something that anyone can master.

"Flying trapeze is a fun and challenging experience. It is the pinnacle of circus where a performer jumps off a platform holding onto a bar, performs an impressive trick and lands in the hands of a catcher.

With safety equipment and expert coaching anyone can have this exhilarating experience."

Led by three instructors, classes last two hours and are limited to a maximum of 10 people so as to ensure that everyone gets enough time on the trapeze. Each one begins with a safety briefing, a ground-based warm-up and then plenty of practice on the trapeze.

Set to open on July 17th, they're taking bookings for July and you can sign up on the website. Some might say that this is a very niche skill, but now that I know there are classes... well it's all I can think about. Quite a cool party trick to have under your belt.

