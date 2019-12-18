Jack Whitehall knows how to make the most of a rainy day in Dublin

It's a miserable Wednesday out there but at least some people can look forward to having their funny bones tickled by Jack Whitehall later tonight.
The UK funnyman will play the second of two 3 Arena shows this evening and he's certainly been making the most of his downtime in Dublin, despite the rainy weather.
The League Of Their Own star was shown around town by Irish comedian Jarlath Regan last night, with the pair enjoying a Guinness and a WOW Burger after Regan supported his visiting pal at the Dublin venue.
Quite a night last night in Dublin. Jack blew the doors off @3arenadublin and so did @lloydgriffith. The crew @johndodkin and everyone involved made the whole night just magic. Thank you. I’m on my way back to London now so if you’re going tonight, enjoy it. It’s such a silly fun show. Completely perfect for the absurdly serious times we live in. Can not wait to finish my shows on Friday and be on proper holidays. What a fecking year it’s been. #IrishmanAbroad #JackWhitehall #standup
Also in attendance is Lloyd Griffith, a face many will know from British TV, and he joined Jack Whitehall for a bit of gaming at Token Dublin in Smithfield on this rainy afternoon.
Whitehall is the picture of concentration there. The comedian can currently be found on Netflix in the third series of his show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father which sees his dad Michael get him into all sorts of scrapes over in the United States.
Jack Whitehall returns to the 3 Arena tonight and there is a limited amount of tickets still available. If you fancy a rib-tickling pre-Christmas night out, you can get yours here.