Jamie Foxx spotted at Dublin restaurant over the weekend

He said he wants some Marvin Gaye, some Luther Vandross, some Dublin fine dining will definitely set this party off riiiight...

In the latest instalment of Hollywood celebs visiting Ireland, actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx popped the head into Pichet over the weekend for a spot of grub and a quick photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the Pichet team wrote:

It's not every day you get to meet Jamie Foxx! Maybe Friday 13th isn't so bad after all. Thank you for dining with us and we hope to see you again soon!

Foxx was also spotted leaving Brown Thomas laden down with shopping bags after an afternoon of retail therapy. A Friday well spent, etc etc. To be fair, the hat gives strong Dublin influencer vibes so I'm sure he was able to browse the designer concessions relatively unnoticed.

Jamie was reportedly in town for the weekend to host a new tv game show called Beat Shazam, in which contestants can win up to $1 million in prizes.

Where else do you think Jamie should have hit up during his time here? I've a feeling he'd be some man for a chicken fillet roll.. hopefully he was brought one during breaks in recording.

Header image via Instagram/Pichet Dublin

