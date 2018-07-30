Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin

Anyone who is old enough to remember the cinematic release of the original Jurassic Park will recall the magical sense of awe that went with seeing the Spielberg classic for the first time.

With special effects that put modern movies to shame, this Alan Grant meme still speaks for everyone who managed to catch the 1993 flick on the big screen.

The dinosaurs, the action and the incomparable suspense were just some of the elements that made the movie so memorable but it was all only bettered by the amazing John Williams score that went with it.

Now, Irish fans will get a chance to see Jurassic Park with a full live orchestra playing the soundtrack over the action on screen when the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra bring it to the Bórd Gáis Energy Theatre on Saturday September 8.

The high-definition screening can be seen for the fairly low price of just 20 quid and it sounds like the perfect evening out for Jurassic Park fan worth their salt.



More information can be found here.

