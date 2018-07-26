WATCH: Ed Sheeran Rocks Up In The New Boyzone Video

The boys are back in town and this time they've brought a mate with them.

Ronan, Mikey, Shane and Keith AKA Boyzone have unveiled their new single Because and the video sees them doing what all Irish people love doing after a few drinks of a Saturday night - belting out a bit of karaoke.

The Dubliners aren't the only famous faces in the video either with Ed Sheeran also making an appearance, singing along while sitting in a car. As you do. Given that Ed co-wrote the song he can pretty much do what he wants, tbf.

Check out the clip in full below...

