WATCH: Ed Sheeran Rocks Up In The New Boyzone Video

It's no 'Love Me For A Reason...'

The boys are back in town and this time they've brought a mate with them.

Ronan, Mikey, Shane and Keith AKA Boyzone have unveiled their new single Because and the video sees them doing what all Irish people love doing after a few drinks of a Saturday night - belting out a bit of karaoke.

The Dubliners aren't the only famous faces in the video either with Ed Sheeran also making an appearance, singing along while sitting in a car. As you do. Given that Ed co-wrote the song he can pretty much do what he wants, tbf.

Check out the clip in full below...

James Fenton

James Fenton

Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
