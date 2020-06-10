Justin Bieber calls on Irish singer to use her platform and support Black Lives Matter Movement

Singing sensation Justin Bieber has left a comment under one of Allie Sherlock's most recent Instagram posts, encouraging her to use her platform to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

It wasn't too long ago that Justin Bieber gave the singer a shoutout on his Instagram after The Cork teenager caught his attention when she uploaded a short clip of herself playing the guitar and covering JB's song Intentions. Tagging Justin in the clip, he was so impressed by her vocals that he later reshared it to his own account.

However, the pop-singer has reached out to Allie again in recent days, leaving a comment under one of her most recent Instagram posts and saying that he is disappointed she has not spoken out on the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"It hurts me that you would ignore, or be silent regarding the racism that fills this globe. Fighting for black lives isn't political, it's FIGHTING FOR HUMANITY!"

He went on to leave a second comment which reads: "I can't live with you having a platform and not using it."

Boasting an Instagram following of 1.2million fans, it's fair to say that the youngster has quite an impressive online reach, but she responded to Justin saying that while she had previously shared a number of resources, she received quite a lot of backlash and so took the posts down again.

