Laura Whitmore's opening link on radio this morning was incredibly powerful

By Darragh Murphy

February 16, 2020 at 11:42am

Laura Whitmore's opening link on her BBC 5 Live show was incredibly powerful.

Whitmore said she showed up for her radio show on Sunday morning because it's what Caroline Flack would have told her to do.

Whitmore, who succeeded Flack as Love Island host, opened her show with a number of messages to the media and online trolls whose hounding of Flack in recent months is believed to have taken its toll on the television presenter, who was tragically found dead at her London flat on Saturday.

Whitmore went on to thank her employers and boyfriend for the support she has received since the tragic news emerged before paying tribute to Flack, who had become a great friend to the Bray woman.

"Be kind. Only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world," Whitmore started.

"I've had messages and I've been harassed for just doing my job. This is where the problem is and I want to use my platform - this platform - to call people out because it's gone too far. Your words affect people.

"To paparazzi and tabloids looking for a cheap sell, to trolls hiding behind a keyboard - enough!

"I'd like to thank the BBC and ITV for the support that I've had and those who supported my decision to come in today as I felt it was the right thing to do. Thank you!

"To my boyfriend who is the kindest man I know and to the whole Love Island family who are in mourning of their colleague and friend, and have been a great support over the last few hours, I love you.

View this post on Instagram

See you on the dance floor ❤️

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

"To everyone, be kind in what you say!

"I'm going to carry on today and get through this show as that's what Caroline would say to do.

"Caroline, I'm so sad for you and for your family and I'm angry that you saw this as your only option because I know how much love and support you had. I'm sorry you didn't know that.

"I'm not sure when but I know I'll see you on the dance floor again and I hope you're at peace and know that you are loved."

