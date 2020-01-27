Close

  • Laura Whitmore responds to article that claims fans want her sacked

Laura Whitmore responds to article that claims fans want her sacked

By Darragh Murphy

January 27, 2020 at 1:01pm

Laura Whitmore has hit back at claims that she is not conscious of her carbon footprint.

In response to an online article headlined "Love Island fans call for Laura Whitmore to be sacked after 'excessive' travelling", the Bray woman has insisted that she is an advocate for offsetting her carbon footprint.

The article, published in the Mirror, compiled tweets from Love Island viewers who seemed to criticise the host for flying to and from South Africa for episodes of the show that require her presence.

Whitmore engaged with some of those who complained, reminding them that the weekly Aftersun show is actually filmed in London.

The 34-year-old also asked for those who were complaining to "all get facts straight before any negativity online".

The response to Whitmore's first series as Love Island and Aftersun presenter has been overwhelmingly positive and it definitely seems like she isn't overly bothered by the minority who have taken their negative opinions to social media.

Whitmore was last in Cape Town over the weekend to let one couple know that they were in danger of being dumped from the island.

On Sunday night's episode, Connor and Sophie were the last ones standing after the public were asked to vote for their favourite couples.

In a dramatic twist, however, it was announced that the islanders will make the decision to part ways with either Connor or Sophie and that decision will be aired on Monday night's episode.

