Lovin Games Weekly - Fans of Zelda and Pixar will want to play this week's big release

Another week, another round-up of all the new and interesting gaming things you need to know about!

Ready?

Set?

Games!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

For fans of old-school adventure games like Zelda or Star, then Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be an absolute must-play.

You play as Kena, a spirit guide who must try to help her town return to a place of prosperity, as it currently stands completely abandoned, following a terrible tragedy many years early. So between helping spirits settle in the afterlife, and fighting back physical enemies in this world, you've got your work cut out for you.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is currently available on PS5, PS4 and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Alan Wake remaster could be hitting the Switch

As we reported a few weeks back, 2010 creepfest Alan Wake is getting a remaster and will be arriving soon having got a lovely graphical glow-up, set to arrive on the PS5 before too long.

However, IGN are reporting that the remaster might also be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch, too. Portable scream machine, anyone?

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The original trilogy of the Mass Effect games - widely considered to be three of the greatest games of all time - made their PlayStation debut earlier this year, with a little graphical upgrade and all of the bells and whistles you'd expect to be added to a game all these years later.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on the PS Store marked down from €69.99 to €49.69 until Wednesday 29 September.

