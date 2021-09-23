Lovin Games Weekly - Fans of Zelda and Pixar will want to play this week's big release

Another week, another round-up of all the new and interesting gaming things you need to know about!
Ready?
Set?
Games!
GAME OF THE WEEK
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
For fans of old-school adventure games like Zelda or Star, then Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be an absolute must-play.
You play as Kena, a spirit guide who must try to help her town return to a place of prosperity, as it currently stands completely abandoned, following a terrible tragedy many years early. So between helping spirits settle in the afterlife, and fighting back physical enemies in this world, you've got your work cut out for you.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is currently available on PS5, PS4 and PC.
BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK
Alan Wake remaster could be hitting the Switch
As we reported a few weeks back, 2010 creepfest Alan Wake is getting a remaster and will be arriving soon having got a lovely graphical glow-up, set to arrive on the PS5 before too long.
However, IGN are reporting that the remaster might also be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch, too. Portable scream machine, anyone?
DEAL OF THE WEEK
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
The original trilogy of the Mass Effect games - widely considered to be three of the greatest games of all time - made their PlayStation debut earlier this year, with a little graphical upgrade and all of the bells and whistles you'd expect to be added to a game all these years later.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on the PS Store marked down from €69.99 to €49.69 until Wednesday 29 September.
READ NEXT: This all-star action movie should be on your must-watch list at home this weekend