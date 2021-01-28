Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation and Xbox reveal free subscription games for February

A round-up of everything you'll be playing this week.

It is our favourite time of the month, when the two big consoles announce what free games we're about to be playing for the next month as part of their subscription services.

That isn't all that is happening this week though, as we've also uncovered a fantastic action adventure game for less the three quid, as well as the return of great horror games, thanks to...

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Medium (Xbox Series X)

It feels like it has been a long time since we last got a good horror game, and while we wait for Resident Evil 8 to drop later this year, Series X owners will be happy to hear that new release The Medium will absolutely scratch that scary itch (that was very poorly phrased, but you get our point...).

Set across two worlds that the player can often see and interact with simultaneously, you control a powerful medium named Marianne, who can inhabit both worlds, and is using her psychic abilities to get to the source of the mystery behind the deaths and disappearances of hundreds of people in a Polish hospital.

Borrowing some horrific nods from Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and even a bit of Senua's Sacrifice, The Medium will be an absolute must-play for fans of the genre.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation and Xbox announced free subscription games for February

We're closing in on the end of January, so we hope you've already downloaded your free subscription games for this month on the PS Plus and Xbox Games Pass, as they'll soon be replaced by the following for February.

PS Plus:

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5)

Destruction All-Stars (PS5)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Xbox Games Pass:

Resident Evil (Feb 1 to Feb 28)

Gears 5 (Feb 1 to Feb 28)

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Feb 16 to Mar 15)

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb (Feb 1 to Feb 15)

Lost Planet 2 (Feb 16 to Feb 28)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Lara Croft was recently given the gritty reboot, culminating in 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but the down 'n' dirty trilogy began with this brilliant action adventure, telling the story of how Lara came to be the all-shooting, all-jumping heroine we know her to be.

The Definitive Edition of the critically-acclaimed game includes bonus content and combines all of the downloadable content, and it is currently available on the PS Store for just €2.99 (yes, less than three euros!) until February 10.

