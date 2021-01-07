Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for January

Because we all love free games. Well. Kind of free.

It is January and it is cold and it is dark and everything is closed and we need some new stuff to play with!

Thankfully, both Sony and Microsoft are giving us just that, announcing their free (ish) games for January, and we've listed them all below along with the rest of this week's biggest gaming news!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Hades (Switch, PC)

A week into January, and you're probably well aware that no game makers are releasing new games right about now, because they expect everyone to still be chipping away at the new games we got over Christmas.

Little do they know that we've already ploughed through them all and need new games ASAP, but this also gives us a chance to look back over 2020 and put a bit of a spotlight on some great games that you might've missed out on first time round.

Once such game is Hades, which is constantly being mentioned in conversations about Best Games of 2020, and the god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion and Transistor is exactly the kind of explosive stress-reliever we could all do with this month.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation and Xbox reveal their free subscription games for January

Every month, players who have signed up for the PS Plus or Xbox Games Pass subscription services get their free games, and both Sony and Microsoft have revealed the free games arriving for January.

The PS Plus games for January are:

Maneater (PS5)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 & PS5)

Greedfall (PS4 & PS5)

Meanwhile, the games coming to the Xbox Games Pass over the next month are:

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (January 7)

Injustice 2 (January 7)

The Little Acre (January 7)

Neoverse (January 14)

Torchlight III (January 14)

What Remains of Edit Finch (January 14)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (January 14)

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most-anticipated games of 2021, and while it doesn't have an exact release date just yet, we imagine it'll be closer to Christmas before we get our hands on it. However, that gives you plenty of time to go back and (re?)visit the original open-world sci-fi action mystery.

You play as a lone warrior in a post-apocalyptic world filled with robot dinosaurs, and yes, it is exactly as awesome as that sounds. You have to attempt to get to the centre of the cause of the devastation, what brought on the arrival of the robo-dinos, all while trying not to be robo-eaten by them, and do battle with other survivors.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available on the PS Store right now for €9.99.

