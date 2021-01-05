WATCH: People are losing it over this video game versus reality comparison

Somehow, video-games now have better graphics... than real life.

As computers and consoles get more and more technologically advanced, there are always going to be leaps and bounds in terms of the graphical capability that will come with them.

With the arrival of both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, those graphical envelopes are being pushed even further, but this footage from recent release Microsoft Flight Simulator FS2020 is truly staggering.

Showing side-by-side video comparisons of the game's version of a landing at Gatwick Airport, as well as the actual, real-life version of the same landing at the same airport, the visuals are properly breathtaking.

Seriously, when did reality start looking less good??

The video was originally posted on YouTube in late 2020, but the footage was ported over to Twitter this week, where it saw a huge reaction from viewers who (without the addition of the titles in the video itself), couldn't tell the difference between real-life and the video game version... at least until the window popped up in the real-life version.

The game was made available on PC in August 2020, and is due to arrive on Xbox Series X in Summer 2021.

Check out the video in full right here:

READ NEXT: The Wilds is the best new show that no one is talking about