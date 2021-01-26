These are seven of the new Netflix additions we're excited to watch in February

Some great new movies and TV shows we're looking forward to checking out throughout the month.

Each and every month, Netflix add loads of new movies and shows to their ever-expanding library, and keeping track of what is new, as well as what is actually good, can be daunting.

Which is where we come in! Here are seven of the best new movie and TV additions we've spotted arriving in February.

Malcolm & Marie

Release Date: February 5

"When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love."

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Release Date: February 10

"The once-grand, now notorious Cecil Hotel provides a nightmarish backdrop for the disappearance of a woman. Her final footage on an elevator triggers a viral hunt."

News of the World

Release Date: February 10

"A Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl (Helena Zengel), taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home."

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Release Date: February 12

"As Lara Jean Covey (Lara Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation."

Behind Her Eyes

Release Date: February 17

"Since her husband walked out, Louise (Simona Brown) has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office. Her world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David (Tom Bateman) and matters take an even stranger turn when she’s drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele (Eve Hewson). What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no-one is what they seem."

Pelé

Release Date: February 23

We go into full detail on the new sports documentary right here, telling the story behind one of the greatest soccer stars of all time.

The Meg

Release Date: February TBC

Jason Statham fights a giant, ancient shark. That is all we need to know. That, and the exact date it is due out on Netflix, so we can book the day off work and watch it over and over again.

