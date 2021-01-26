Close

One of sport's most iconic stars is the subject Netflix's latest documentary

By James Fenton

January 26, 2021 at 10:30am

Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, whoever else you're having. The greatest sports star of all-time is a much-debated topic and we'll never come up with a definitive answer.

One man that will always be near the top though is three-time World Cup winner Pelé. The Brazilian superstar is the subject of an upcoming documentary on Netflix that will follow his 'quest for perfection and the mythical status he attained'.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, is the only player ever to win three World Cups, having helped his home country to victory in 1958 as 17-year-old before repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

The Netflix documentary, aptly-titled Pelé, plays out against the backdrop of a turbulent era in Brazilian history and includes incredible archive footage and "unprecedented" interview access to the man himself. There are also contributions from legendary team mates such as Mario Zagallo, Jairzinho and Rivellino.

Directed by Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, Pelé will be available to watch on Netflix from February 23 and you can get a taster in the trailer below...

