Lovin Games Weekly - the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finally here

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

While the Marvel's Avengers game had us all a little gun shy to head back into the video game world of Marvel, we're happy to announce that the GOTG game has learned from those mistakes. While it doesn't re-invent the wheel in terms of the actual gameplay, it is plenty fun and entertaining and a must-play for fans of these space besties. But be warned, this has NOTHING to do with the MCU version of these characters, so don't go expecting any connections there...

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The baddie from Far Cry 6 is real-life emailing players for quitting!

The most recent Far Cry game is only out a few days, and chances are if you bought it then you've been ploughing through it, attempting to free the people of Yara from their cruel dictator.

However, there have also been a lot - A LOT - of other games out there recently, so maybe you've been distracted by them. Or maybe you've just been, y'know, rewatching a lot of Futurama lately. Who are we to judge?

Well, the big baddie from Far Cry 6 will actually email you if you've not been playing the game for a while, taunting you into returning to the action. Which is a very clever, personal way to get you re-invested. Well played, Ubisoft.

A lot of games are already ruthlessly designed to maximize engagement, but now they email and hassle you if you dare to stop playing them. pic.twitter.com/TRIsV4jnZP — Brendan Sinclair (@BrendanSinclair) October 26, 2021

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Deathloop

Yes, we only just reviewed this game a few weeks ago when it dropped, and here it is already on sale. This first-person, time-travelling stealth and/or shooter is A LOT of fun, mixing elements of Dishonoured, Bioshock and rogue-likes.

Deathloop is available on the PS Store marked down from €69.99 to €46.19 until 3 November.

