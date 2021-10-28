Lovin Games Weekly - the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finally here

By Rory Cashin

October 28, 2021 at 8:59am

Share:
Lovin Games Weekly - the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finally here

We've had Spider-Man, the Avengers, Batman... it is time to be the Guardians of the Galaxy!

A very decent week of gaming stuff, if we do say so ourselves...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

While the Marvel's Avengers game had us all a little gun shy to head back into the video game world of Marvel, we're happy to announce that the GOTG game has learned from those mistakes. While it doesn't re-invent the wheel in terms of the actual gameplay, it is plenty fun and entertaining and a must-play for fans of these space besties. But be warned, this has NOTHING to do with the MCU version of these characters, so don't go expecting any connections there...

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The baddie from Far Cry 6 is real-life emailing players for quitting!

The most recent Far Cry game is only out a few days, and chances are if you bought it then you've been ploughing through it, attempting to free the people of Yara from their cruel dictator.

However, there have also been a lot - A LOT - of other games out there recently, so maybe you've been distracted by them. Or maybe you've just been, y'know, rewatching a lot of Futurama lately. Who are we to judge?

Well, the big baddie from Far Cry 6 will actually email you if you've not been playing the game for a while, taunting you into returning to the action. Which is a very clever, personal way to get you re-invested. Well played, Ubisoft.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Deathloop

Yes, we only just reviewed this game a few weeks ago when it dropped, and here it is already on sale. This first-person, time-travelling stealth and/or shooter is A LOT of fun, mixing elements of Dishonoured, Bioshock and rogue-likes.

Deathloop is available on the PS Store marked down from €69.99 to €46.19 until 3 November.

READ NEXT: Hands on with the Huawei Mateview

Share:

Latest articles

Enjoy Treat Yourself Thursday in these Dublin spots

Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!

5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

Check out this spooky production of Hansel and Gretel in Dundrum this weekend

You may also love

Hands on with the MX Keys Mini

Hands on with the myFirst Fone R1

WATCH: The cast of Succession talk about what to expect in Season Three

Lovin Games Weekly - a great week for fans of scary games

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.